SAW: Mason City's Cullan Schriever

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City High School junior meets that exact criteria with strong determination.

"I broke my ankle close to six weeks ago but it's feeling good now so I don't know, I'm just ready to go."

That is Mason City State Qualifier, Cullan Schriever. Two-time wrestling state champ and devoted student-athlete. A broke ankle simply wasn't enough to keep this Hawkeye commit from reaching his goal of becoming a four-time state champ.

"It'd mean a lot," Schriever said. "There's 27 four-timers now and just looking through all of the names, you're kind of like, 'wow.' There's so many good wrestlers up there and it'd be really special to be part of that list and be cemented into Iowa wrestling history."

In order to make his dream a reality, it has taken a lot of rehabbing the injury.

"I obviously couldn't wrestle so it was a lot of bike workouts and a lot of cardio. A lot of it was just keeping my head on straight because I knew I was going to be back."

Which he is. On Thursday, he will begin the road to another state title but says with three other teammates making the trip, he thinks there might be a few more titles coing back to the River City.

"I see it as we could have four finalists - four champs because everyone going down there (Des Moines) is definitely capable of wining state because we all work hard and we all do the right thing, so it'll be fun."

