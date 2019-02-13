Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SAW: Mason City's Cullan Schriever

A local athlete won't let a broken ankle endanger his dream of becoming a four-time state champion.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - Every Wednesday, KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who has a passion for sports and academics. A Mason City High School junior meets that exact criteria with srtong determination.

"I broke my ankle close to six weeks ago but it's feeling good now so I don't know, I'm just ready to go."

That is Mason City State Qualifier, Cullan Schriever. Two-time wrestling state champ and devoted student-athlete. A broke ankle simply wasn't enough to keep this Hawkeye commit from reaching his goal of becoming a four-time state champ.

"It'd mean a lot," Schriever said. "There's 27 four-timers now and just looking through all of the names, you're kind of like, 'wow.' There's so many good wrestlers up there and it'd be really special to be part of that list and be cemented into Iowa wrestling history."

In order to make his dream a reality, it has taken a lot of rehabbing the injury.

"I obviously couldn't wrestle so it was a lot of bike workouts and a lot of cardio. A lot of it was just keeping my head on straight because I knew I was going to be back."

Which he is. On Thursday, he will begin the road to another state title but says with three other teammates making the trip, he thinks there might be a few more titles coing back to the River City.

"I see it as we could have four finalists - four champs because everyone going down there (Des Moines) is definitely capable of wining state because we all work hard and we all do the right thing, so it'll be fun."

If you'd like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Image

Tow Companies Hard at Work

Image

Student Athlete of the Week: Cullen Schriever

Image

Iowa state wrestling duals

Community Events