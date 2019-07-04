SAW: Mason City baseball pitching staff

MASON CITY, Iowa - "We play the best teams in the state, you've got to bring your best stuff every night and do the best you can."

For Mason City, that couldn't be any more of a reality. After finishing a daunting week defeating Newman Catholic, Southeast Polk and Saint Ansgar, the Mohawks ran the gauntlet.

"To come out here and pitch really well, defend well, and obviously have a couple of big innings - it's a really great way to end a tough week for us," said head coach Troy Rood.

One way to summarize Mason City's success on the diamond: pitching, pitching, and more pitching. Seniors Derek Dalen, Harrison Nagel, and Dylan Miller help anchor a staff that ranks second in the conference in earned run average. Their 2.25 mark is good for 40th in the state.

"We just like to command the zone," said Dalen. "Go up there and just pitch strikes and we'll get the dub. We play in the CIML which is tough competition so we'll be ready for games down the road."

"The depth of the pitching staff is really what impressed me and it's a next guy up mentality. our pitchers just give us a lot of confidence, they take the ball with confidence. I'm really excited with what our staff is doing this season," said Rood.

"Any given night you can throw one of them out there and I feel like we have a chance to win regardless of whose on the mound," Miller said.