SAW: Makadyn Gust from St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Just a freshman, St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust is already making a name for herself in the local sports scene as a three-sport athlete.

“You’re definitely bus, you’re always going,” she said. “I normally go and shoot after every practice or after every game and I’m always working on getting stronger and faster for every single sport.”

Gust was an all-conference honoree in both soccer and basketball this year. Now, she has her focus set on softball. Her father is the head softball coach at St. Charles and says it is becoming rarer to see multi-sport athletes that can compete at a high level in all of the sports as she does.

“Those times are kind of going away,” Adam Gust said. “It’s really hard for a kid to be really, really good at all three sports because nowadays, a lot of kids focus on one sport and often way too early.”

It can be a lot to juggle three sports and schoolwork, but Makadyn has a perfect plan since she hopes to play college sports someday.

“I normally get all of my homework done in my study halls and I manage my time really well. I normally get all of my studying done at night, then, I won’t have to do anything in the mornings before school,” she said.

The father/daughter and coach/athlete relationship can be an interesting dynamic at times, but these two wouldn’t have it any other way – most of the time.

“After her first high school home run ever in our first game, I really failed both as a dad and as a coach because I didn’t go get the game ball,” Adam laughed. “Dad is supposed to run out there and get it and as the coach, if you don’t get it, you go and find it. So, I failed her in terms of dad and coach.”

