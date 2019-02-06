SAW: Lyle Pacelli's Olivia Christianson

AUSTIN, Minn. – One of the biggest stories last season was the Lyle-Pacelli girls’ basketball team winning its first-ever state championship. This year, they’re having another good run and its star forward is a big reason why.

It is no secret at Lyle-Pacelli, Olivia Christianson, or O.C as her teammates call her, is the total package on the court. Coach Anna Meyer knows it, too.

"She's the player every coach wants on their team especially. But really any teammate, any coach. She does everything for you,” said Meyer.

The junior is averaging more than 20 points-per0game, but Meyer says it is what she does on the other end of the floor that has been most impressive.

"Stepping up the defense on that end, she's averaging just under four steals a game so her defense leads to easy offense,” added Meyer.

The basketball culture at Lyle-Pacelli is deeply rooted in the community and it starts early.

"A lot of girls start when they're really young and they see the older girls are successful and it makes them I think motivated kind of - I want to be like that - I want to do that,” said Christianson.

That is what made it all the sweeter when Christianson helped lead LP to its first-ever state championship a season ago.

"That meant everything to both communities and all the girls,” said Christianson. “A lot of us girls that were on the team have been playing since 3rd grade and have done a lot of AAU and done a lot of summer basketball. It all kind of finally paid off."

Last Friday, the championship banner was raised making it so the memories of last season can’t be taken away.

