SAW: Lukas Wogen from West Fork

The senior is posting impressive batting and pitching numbers.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 11:34 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

SHEFFIELD, Iowa - When you are building a winning team, you want players that can score runs and ones that prevent them. When you have a player that can do both, it is a recipe for success.

"He knows what's expected, and he works hard to do it,” said head coach, Lance Thompson. “He holds himself to a high standard both as a person and as an athlete."

From the time he stepped on the mound for the first time as an eighth grader to now as a senior, West Fork's Lukas Wogen has been one of the best pitchers in the Top of Iowa Conference. When he is on the mound, he means business.

His mentality is simple.

“When I step on the mound, the whole game is mine because I'm the one who dictates the tempo and the pace - where pitches are going - I need to do the best I can to get the team the win," Wogen Said.

That mindset has led him to posting impressive numbers. In his five seasons for the Warhawks, he has pitched 183 innings, walked just 32 batters compared to 176 strikeouts, and holds a 2.36 career earned-run-average.

At the plate, Wogen leads West Fork in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. However, it is not about the numbers.

"I won't worry about records or anything like that. More just being with the guys and having fun. These are my best friends out here having fun every day."

As Wogen's career in Sheffield winds down, Coach Thompson says his presence will be missed.

"He's been a big part of our program the past several years so anytime you have a person like that that now it's their senior year and they're going to be leaving, it's hard to see."

To nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

