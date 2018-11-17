SAW: Lourdes' Trey Billmeier

After posting shut outs in back-to-back games, the Lourdes defense is hitting their stride. The Eagles defeated Jordan 24-0 in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, intercepting four passes.
Safety Trey Billmeier has seen time on offense and defense, but it's plays on defense that has gotten him attention. Billmeier leads the Lourdes defense with seven interceptions on the year, including two against Jordan.
A part of a strong senior class, the Eagle defense has an opportunity to win their first state title since 2016.
