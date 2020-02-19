SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - If winning a section championship is sweet, then winning back-to-back titles takes the cake.

"Especially doing it our senior year," Lourdes senior Emma Schmitz said. "It feels even better and it's just amazing we even got to this point."

The Lourdes Eagles defeated Faribault 5-1 Thursday, making it their second-straight state tournament appearance since becoming their own program.

For Schmitz, the words to describe the experience were hard to come by.

"It's pretty amazing, I never thought that this would happen," Schmitz said. "I can't explain my feeling right now it's incredible."

The Sacred Heart commit leads the Eagles with 51 points on the season, averaging two-per-game. Her assist to Sara Dravis catapulted Lourdes to five-straight goals.

"I told them it's on their shoulders," Lourdes Head Coach Jeff True said. "I said if we're going to win this game it's going to be on you guys if we're going to win this game we need to come out and set the tone right away, getting a goal early in the game just really set the tone for the rest of the game."

Next up for the Eagles, a state championship. Lourdes will face defending state champ Breck on Friday at 1:30 PM.