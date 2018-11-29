Clear
SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

With eight goals in her first five games, the Eagles forward takes home our KIMT Student-Athlete of the Week.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Lourdes football team has received headlines this season for winning their third 3A State Title in five seasons, but the Eagles girls hockey team has been putting up impressive numbers. 

Lourdes is currently ranked in the Class A poll, and the team has faced a tough schedule to start the season. Junior forward Emma Schmitz leads the Eagles with eight goals on the season. 

Even though Schmitz isn't the biggest competitor on the ice, she uses it to her motivation. 

"I know that I'm short and I've been short my whole life," Schmitz said. "So I just have to work as as like all those bigger girls are doing so when I get on the ice, I just have to like you know have that mentality of like 'oh I'm aggressive and can do this.'" 

Lourdes will next face Simley on Thursday. 

