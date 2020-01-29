SAW: Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Is Alyssa Ustby the best player to wear a Lourdes jersey? Her head coach Aaron Berg thinks so.

"I think she's got to be the best athlete to ever go through Lourdes, female athlete for sure," Berg said. "Definitely got to be in the tops for Rochester, Minnesota."

That's high praise for the senior, and the numbers back her up. She scored her 2,000th point in December, helped Lourdes to their record 1,000th win in January and was a McDonald's All-American Game nominee.

But the biggest domino fell this past Saturday against Caledonia. Ustby scored her 2,165th career point, breaking the school's all-time record set back in 1991.

"Once I put that layup in I was just thrilled and to have that pass from Anna, a long time friend of mine, it was really cool," Ustby said. "She jumped up on me, gave me a big hug and then my teammates rushed the court and came out and congratulated me. And that really meant a lot and I'm really excited and I'm so happy to be a part of this team."

The North Carolina commit needed just 21 points in the game to break that record. She admitted she wasn't sure she was going to get there.

"I was a little nervous in the beginning of the game especially because we were off to a slow start and I was like 'alright we need to pick it up a little bit and get scoring,'" Ustby said. "Once we started getting our groove I knew it was coming soon."

Not many have had the run that Ustby has had, and it goes beyond the court.

She went to the state tournament in soccer and won a state championship in softball. All that's left for her is a state basketball run.

"It would really complete the different sports of making it to state and I think we still have something to prove and we have a lot of girls that are ready to prove that this year," Ustby said.

