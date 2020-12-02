SAW: Lilly Meister from John Marshall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Most high school athletes begin dreaming of playing for a big-time college at a young age. Our KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week gets to fulfill that dream.

“She can shoot the ball, she can put the ball on the floor, she can certainly do stuff with her back to the basket like a typical post would do. From a pure basketball standpoint, she checks an awful lot of boxes,” said John Marshall's head coach, Phil Schroeder.

Schroeder is referring to junior, Lilly Meister, who announced her commitment to play college basketball at Indiana University on Monday. It can be difficult for athletes to decide which college they want to go to, especially in the middle of a pandemic. For Meister, Bloomington met all of the necessary requirements.

“They were one of the teams that I never once questioned if they actually wanted me,” she said. “They were always reaching out to me. Not only the coaches but the players and I just connected with them really quickly and I just felt at home. They checked all of the boxes.”

As the Rockets’ returning leading scorer, averaging more than 20-points-per game during her sophomore season, there’s no doubt she poses a significant threat to other teams this year. Coach Schroeder says it’s who Meister is off the court that defines her rather than a name and numbers on a stat sheet.

“(She’s) just a very genuinely nice person – that’s probably her biggest attribute.”

Before Meister can suit up and ‘fight for the Cream & Crimson,’ she has two more seasons left with John Marshall. She’s looking forward to what this season has to offer.

“Honestly, we have nothing to lose. We don’t have anything to own up to so I think we’re just going to go and give it all we’ve got,” she said. “We definitely have work to do but I think it should just be a fun season kind of seeing how it goes.”

Once she arrives in Bloomington, she believes her role for the Hoosiers will be much like her current one.

“I think they see me as kind of what I do now – just a versatile forward where I will shoot beyond the arc, then go in and post for mismatches so a lot of what I do already.”

