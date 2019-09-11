SAW: Kylie Greenfield of Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Each week, KIMT highlights a local student who excels on and off the court or field. This week, the KIMT Sports team was led to Bulldog country where a junior is leading the offense with a really strong arm.

“(A) great student, a great kid, a lot of energy, and likes to have a good time. She’s kind of that kid that wakes up every day and goes, ‘I get to go to volleyball practice.’”

Lake Mills volleyball coach Jim Boehmer is talking about returning First Team All-Conference and ICGA All-District outside hitter Kylie Greenfield.

Greenfield leads the Top of Iowa Conference in kills thus far making her quite the force for the opposition to reckon with.

“She swings fast and she swings hard. That’s something we appreciate and we like to have because you want that big boom, you want that girl that can get the big kill and that’s something she provides,” Boehmer said.

Last week, she went for 22 kills against Bishop Garrigan but says it wasn’t all her.

“Actually it’s more of my teammates,” Greenfield said. “My teammates get me to where I’m at and of course God gives me my ability to play. Yeah, my teammates really support me and get me through seasons and tough times I may go through.”

She and the Bulldogs have big goals this year such as reclaiming the Top of Iowa Conference after dropping the title to Forest City last year for the first time in 16 years.

“We lost our streak last year and that’s a tradition in Lake Mills and a big part of our volleyball history and that was kind of a letdown. We come back stronger this season, more focused, with more drive, energy, and passion to play them and it should be a really good match this year.”

