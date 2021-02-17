SAW: Kooper Vaughn from St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Every week, KIMT News 3 honors and area student-athlete who is successful on and off the court. Don’t let Kooper Vaughn’s quiet nature fool you as he is quite the force to reckon with on the basketball court.

“Walking down the hall, you wouldn’t notice him stand out and wonder or say ’holy cow, that’s probably the best shooter in the state,’” Terry Knothe said.

When Vaughn takes the court, it’s a much different story. He leads the state in scoring average with 34 points-per-game which includes a 63 point showing against Fillmore Central in the season opener.

“I guess I just started feeling it toward the beginning and then all the way through the game I kind of felt the same way. My teammates were getting me the ball, getting me open shots and I was able to knock them down,” Vaughn said.

Performances like that aren’t out of the norm. He has scored 17 points or more in each of the Saints’ four games this season. Coach Knothe warns opposing teams to beware.

“You have to defend him in just about every aspect of the game,” he said. “Even this year, he’s added a few inside moves even though he’s not a big player – a post-up type move. His development individually has helped not only him, but it’s helped the rest of our players.”

The Saint John’s commit has been named to the Minnesota Mr. Basketball Watch List and is now the school’s all-time leading scorer. He says it’s a testament to the countless hours he has dedicated to the game and willingness to never settle.

“When I was younger, we’d always get up early in the morning, come to the gym and shoot and do workouts. Then, from there, I’ve just always seen progression each and every day and that just kept motivating me every day to keep getting better.”

