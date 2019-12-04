SAW: Kody Kearns from Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – It is becoming more and more common for athletes to play multiple sports. Clear Lake senior Kody Kearns plays three; football, basketball, and track. Coming off a big football season, he is excelling at all three sports and in the classroom.

“I had an amazing quarterback to help me at my position on offense which was wide receiver and I had a couple of great players by my side as well,” he said.

Kearns tallied 941 receiving yards on the year which ranks 22nd among Iowa prep football players for 2019. He also earned First Team All-State honors.

Senior year is far from over for him and he’s taking his leadership role seriously heading into basketball season.

“Just to keep leading by example and to be a leader for the young kids. I know for football they really want us to do that and our basketball coach wants us to carry that on and be great young men.”

Clear Lake basketball head coach Jeremey Ainley is expecting big things out of Kearns this year.

“He’s one of our starting guards. We’ve kind of moved him outside a little more rather than inside and he’s shot it a little bit better,” Ainley said. “He’s going to be looked upon to score some more obviously this year and defend some of the best players on the other team.”

Even with so much of his time devoted to athletics, he still manages to make just as much time for his school work.

“We did a grade check last week and he was a little above average I would say so you know I’m pleased with that,” Ainley added.

The thing that separates Kearns from the rest is the way he carries himself outside of sports.

“He’s just a good kid to be around. He’s somebody you enjoy to have a conversation with and my son is at practice every day and he’s somebody that I like my son to be able to talk to and have fun with.”

