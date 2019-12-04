Clear
BREAKING NEWS Algona woman killed in Lu Verne bank robbery; suspect taken into custody on I-35 Full Story

SAW: Kody Kearns from Clear Lake

"He’s just a good kid to be around. He’s somebody you enjoy to have a conversation with and my son is at practice every day and he’s somebody that I like my son to be able to talk to and have fun with.”

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 11:23 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 11:24 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – It is becoming more and more common for athletes to play multiple sports. Clear Lake senior Kody Kearns plays three; football, basketball, and track. Coming off a big football season, he is excelling at all three sports and in the classroom.

“I had an amazing quarterback to help me at my position on offense which was wide receiver and I had a couple of great players by my side as well,” he said.

Kearns tallied 941 receiving yards on the year which ranks 22nd among Iowa prep football players for 2019. He also earned First Team All-State honors.

Senior year is far from over for him and he’s taking his leadership role seriously heading into basketball season.

“Just to keep leading by example and to be a leader for the young kids. I know for football they really want us to do that and our basketball coach wants us to carry that on and be great young men.”

Clear Lake basketball head coach Jeremey Ainley is expecting big things out of Kearns this year.

“He’s one of our starting guards. We’ve kind of moved him outside a little more rather than inside and he’s shot it a little bit better,” Ainley said. “He’s going to be looked upon to score some more obviously this year and defend some of the best players on the other team.”

Even with so much of his time devoted to athletics, he still manages to make just as much time for his school work.

“We did a grade check last week and he was a little above average I would say so you know I’m pleased with that,” Ainley added.

The thing that separates Kearns from the rest is the way he carries himself outside of sports.

“He’s just a good kid to be around. He’s somebody you enjoy to have a conversation with and my son is at practice every day and he’s somebody that I like my son to be able to talk to and have fun with.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold front comes on in
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Daninger receives emergency call-up

Image

NIACC's Meister named All-American

Image

SAW: Kody Kearns

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Disagreement over new hire

Image

Gym closes in Rochester

Image

Fitness Evolution Closing

Image

Solar Energy Moratorium

Image

Kids Count Data Released

Image

Council Members Approve Raise for Themselves

Community Events