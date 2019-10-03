SAW: Kenidi McCabe from Mabel-Canton

MABEL, Minn. - When you are thinking volleyball most of the attention goes to the outside hitters, the ones who get the main source of points. But what about the players that feed them the ball?

“Football coaches think the quarterback is the most important position in a team sport. Us volleyball coaches think a setter is,” said head coach Lonnie Morken.

Junior Kenidi McCabe has been doing this for quite some time. She has played varsity since the seventh grade and was an All-State performer last season.

Given that she is the team’s primary setter, her job is simple.

“I track down balls and try to get them where my hitters can get a kill,” McCabe said.

In other words, the offense goes through Kenidi. Her 300-plus assists lead Section 1A by nearly 100 more than the next player.

“When Kenidi is able to run our offense to perfection, we’re very difficult to stop,” Morken added.

She is the kind of player that the legendary coach says doesn’t come around often.

“You kind of call them a generational player. You get them once every 10-15 years. She’ll do things every single night and you’re just like, ‘wow, how did she get to that set? How did she make that dig?’”

Volleyball is part of the culture in the Mabel-Canton community. Many started playing the sport young and have the same teammates for years.

“I’ve gotten to know the girls so much more especially since I’ve been playing with most of them since the fourth grade.”

McCabe and the Cougars are once again at the top of the Southeast Conference, a league they’ve won 21 years in a row. However, she wants more this year.

“To win the section championship would be awesome. We haven’t been to state since 2001.”

