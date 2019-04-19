SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Garsen Schorr

KASSON, Minn. - Every week we highlight a student-athlete who shines bright on the playing surface and in the classroom. There’s no doubt that this Student-Athlete of the Week is deserving of this award. He was a state runner-up in wrestling, and he continues to achieve big things in the classroom as he prepares to head to Notre Dame this fall.

“I'm going to say committed... person of integrity," said football coach Broc Threinen.

There are many words in the English language but those few underline a certain theme. Kasson-Mantorville's Garsen Schorr is a different kind of student-athlete. Whether it's on the wrestling mat or on the football field, Schorr remains committed about his craft. But it's what he does away from athletics that his coaches say makes him special.

"He probably could have stood up and taught the class in science but to follow along his career in high school wrestling and football has been an honor," Threinen added.

A state runner-up in wrestling and All-District in football, Garsen is at the top of his class academically and volunteers in his spare time.

"A lot of the stuff I do is school focused so different things I can do for the district, you know help with a food drive or candy cane drive, Toys for Tots, Big Brothers Big Sisters," said Schorr.

Schorr is the first Komet to receive the Scholar Athlete Award by the Minnesota chapter of the National Football Foundation, an honor he's proud of.

"I think it's a cool honor because it means so much to me that like you're being honored for something for not just sports but also what I do every day in the school and around the community."

He's the type of person his wrestling coach Jaime Heidt is proud of to have a part of the program.

"He's an outstanding young man, you know he's the type of kid you're proud to have him around the community, proud to have him being the face of your program."