SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge

KASSON, Minnesota - Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge is already accomplished more than the average high school wrestlers.

He's won not one, but two state championships and he's only a sophomore.

"I'm normally pretty good in February and I get a lot better throughout the season," Berge said. "So by the end of the season I know I'll be ready."

This past weekend he added a new milestone. Bennett won the Minnesota Christmas Tournament at 170 lbs. It's a tournament he grew up watching.

"I've been at that tournament since I was young working the tables and it's cool to win that tournament," Berge said.

The Berge family is synonymous with wrestling. His older brothers Broc and Brady wrestled at KM.

Brady lost just one match in his high school career -- due to a medical forfeit. With experienced wrestlers in the family, Bennett picked up some key advice.

"I think work ethic is the main thing," Berge said. "You're working every day and you're working towards a goal. You're not working out to work out, you're working towards getting better."

He's calm before a match, but when he's on the mat he likes to have fun.

It's easy to have fun when you have multiple state titles, but Berge has big goals ahead.

"Cheesehead Champoinships is the next thing and after that obviously a state title and maybe this summer try to make a world team," Berge said.