SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert

KASSON, Minn. - You might recognize her by her trademark sleeves. Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert gets buckets.

The sophomore already holds scholarship offers from North Dakota State, Illinois State and the United States Naval Academy. KM Head Coach Ryan Haraldson says the sky is the limit for her potential.

"Definitely has a high ceiling," he said. "She's definitely a kid that's put a lot of time not only in this gym but in the weight room and I think that's kind of the difference with her right now. She's put in the time and anything she gets she deserves."

Shubert led KM in scoring last year as a freshman. Through four contests this season, she's averaging more than 20 points-per-game.

"My teammates are looking for me all the time, they're getting me on fastbreaks and three pointers and I'm just getting a lot of shots," she said. "I think that's why I'm putting up such good numbers."

Each day, she's on the court, working on her craft. Her only passion is basketball.

"It's basically my only hobby, like I do it all the time, through the summer," Shubert said. "It's what I love to do."

Aby has a couple of goals before she heads off to college: score her 1,000th and 2,000th career points and make it to the state tournament. Haraldson said it's scary to think what she can do in the future.

"She shoots it very well, I think at the three-point line she's shooting at about 45 percent and her two's right now she's shooting about 80 percent," he said. "If we get her more shots, who knows what she can do."

