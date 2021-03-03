SAW: Kasson-Mantorville KoMettes

KASSON, Minn. - Every week, KIMT News 3 recognizes student-athlete who are awesome in both the classroom and in their chosen games. This week, the award goes to more than just one athlete – it goes to an entire team.

The Kasson-Mantorville KoMettes dance team exemplifies what it means to be winners in the classroom and at sport.

“They are the most hard working, coachable athletes I would say in southeastern Minnesota,” Amy Olson said.

Much like teams all over the country, the KoMettes have been faced with a variety of challenges this season, but the team continues to find ways to persevere.

“We actually had to choreograph virtually and teach some of the dances virtually. That took a lot of time and energy,” Rachel Schultz said.

“Whatever challenge is presented to us as a team, we all decide how we’re going to take it on and we all do it really well,” added Tayler Lamphere.

Team chemistry plays a major role in what they are able to accomplish as a team.

“I say our team dynamic this year is really good,” Sabrina Anderson said. “We all have a really good relationship with each other and even with having to be online for a certain amount of time, it’s just really fun to spend time with each other and do something that we all enjoy.”

Anoth factor that helps with the team’s success is what they call ‘grievances.’ In other words, it’s a quick moment to vent about something that happened earlier in the day.

“I’ll often hear ‘I didn’t do very good on a test today’ only to find out they had a 97 percent. It just kind of makes me laugh because they hold themselves to such high standards in the classroom,” Olson said.

In fact, the team carries a 3.875 cumulative GPA.

“Everyone on our team is really, really smart. They all want to do really well in school,” Alaina Brokman said. “School is one of the top priorities for everyone and we all want to get into a good college and get a good job so we all really care.”

Even with all of the masks and extra precautions this season, the team is grateful for the opportunity to compete.

“Dance has been something that has kind of stayed constant and hasn’t really changed a whole lot which has been really nice. It’s just a nice way to be able to see and interact with other people,” Kalin Lamphere said.

“We’re just really glad we get to be on the floor. I honestly didn’t think we were going to get to and it’s just been really nice to be able to and get the opportunity,” Sadie Sullivan added.

If you would like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.