SAW: Kaden Thomas of Blooming Prairie

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - Each week, KIMT News 3 Sports honors a local student-athlete who excels on and off the field. This week’s Student-athlete of the Week has led his team to an undefeated regular season, and to the Section 1A championship.

After waiting in the wings, Blooming Prairie quarterback Kaden Thomas finally got his opportunity to start his senior year and he has not disappointed.

Thomas leads the entire state with 33 passing touchdowns on the year, including seven last week against Randolph. Those stats he can’t help but smile at with a smile.

“It’s very exciting to be a part fo this team and all those guys around me to have my stats look the way they are,” Thomas said.

Even without that starting experience, Blooming Prairie head coach Chad Gimbel expected this type of performance.

“He knows pre-snap reads, e knows what he has to do, throws a good ball – catchable ball, and he’s got a good supporting cast around him.”

Thomas is spearheading an Awesome Blossom offense that is averaging 49 points-per-game. It is an offense built through trust.

“Trusting everyone on my team,” Thomas said. “Trusting that they’re going to be in the right spot and trust that my line is going to be there to block for me and they have all year.”

Those years of patience, getting better, and waiting for his shot has paid dividends.

“Just confidence, that’s the biggest thing,” Gimbel said. “He waited his turn and he’s made the most of it with that opportunity.”

