SAW; Josilyn Cordes from Byron

BYRON, Minn. - The Byron Bears can’t stop scoring goals and it all starts with senior Josilyn Cordes.

“Her numbers are outstanding this year,” said head coach Jeremy Baumbach “I honestly think she’s been involved on almost half our points.”

Cordes leads the Bears with 10 goals and her ability to put the ball in the box for her teammates has led to eight assists, good enough for second in Section 1AA.

“I just hope they’re in the right place and know they’re going to be in the right place at the right time – just trust each other,” said Cordes.

The senior is one of the main catalysts to an offense averaging four goals per game. Her numbers on the field are a product of her work away from it.

“Just her knowledge of the game and she’s a deserving player. She works on her game all the time, logs many games throughout the summer and the time through the winter – so to see her have this success is truly awesome,” Baumbach said.

Byron is once again toward the top of the Hiawatha Valley League standings. After missing out on the section title last year, the goal is the same this time around.

“Hopefully our hard work and dedication, we can get back there again and give ourselves the opportunity and go to state again,” Cordes said.

