SAW: John Marshall's Jessie Ruden

The senior standout is averaging 19 points-per-game this season, taking home this week's Student-Athlete of the Week.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 9:30 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota- The John Marshall girl's basketball team is off to a 5-0 start, their best in four seasons. Senior Jessie Ruden has been a pivotal scoring threat for the Rockets all year, leading the team with 19 points-per-game. 

The guard scored her 1,000th point against Faribault in the opening game of the season. 

"Jessie's always been able to shoot, that's been the common denominator. But where her game's really improved is her ball handling and passing to other teammates," Head Coach Phil Schroeder said. "And because we have more balance, then she gets more of an open look, everyone in our conference knows she can shoot, everybody is looking for her."

John Marshall will next play Winona on Friday.

