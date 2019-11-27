SAW: Hope Dudycha from Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - With three straight road wins to start the year, the Austin girl’s basketball team is on a roll. Sophomore Hope Dudycha is at the center of all the fun. She has scored 20 or more points in every game so far but says it is an all-around effort.

“My teammates, they set me up for good plays and everything and a lot of my success comes from them and just working hard.”

Imagine you are assigned to guard a player on the court and start to see double. Opponents of the Packers have had to face all season. It might be hard to tell who is who, but Hope and her fraternal twin sister are key cogs in the Austin offense and have left opponents baffled on the floor.

“Right now, Hope’s averaging 20 and I think Emma’s averaging 11 and the other team – they’ve got to be like this one girl is scoring 30 points a game but it’s not, they’re two different people,” said coach Eric Zoske.

As teammates and sisters, it is natural. The duo has a strong chemistry.

“We spend a lot of time together, we’re each other’s biggest competitors, and we push each other all the time,” Hope said.

“We understand each other well and just work really well together,” Emma added.

“Those two make each other better, they’re both crazy competitive and they’re both successful because they have the other one to drive them to be a little bit better,” Zoske said.

Emma says she can’t help but to be happy to have watched her sister post the performances she has.

“It’s really fun to watch her. She works really hard and it’s fun to be there with her.”

