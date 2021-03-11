SAW: Hayfield's Ethan Slaathaug

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Ethan Slaathaug places a major value on his academics and lights up the scoreboard every time he steps on the court, checking all of the boxes for what it means to be a student-athlete.

“I just try to always be successful in life with what I do and always try my best,” he said.

Whether it’s in the classroom or on the court, Slaathaug is determined to succeed. With multiple colleges interested in his talent, he proves on a daily basis he’s worthy of scholarship money. The senior has been on the A Honor Roll since his sophomore year.

“Colleges just don’t look for if you’re a good player. They also look for if you’re good in the classroom so I’ve always took the time to study and time to get my homework done.”

However, the court is where he has garnered a lot of attention. He currently averages 24.2 points per game and is tied for the state’s leading scorer with none other than Stewartville’s Will Tschetter.

“I didn’t think that would happen but to see that, it’s been a great success and quite an honor to be up there with him. Everyone knows about Will Tschetter and how good he is so just to be up there right by him in points is just a huge honor.”

Head Coach Chris Pack noted that Slaathaug is approaching 1,500 career points, a testament to how he has developed his game.

“He just has a knack for finishing in the lane. No matter how many guys he draws, he’s able to finish,” Pack said. “He shoots over 60% on two-pointers and they’re not easy ones. Kind of unconventional sometimes but as long as it keeps going in, we’ll keep taking it.”

“If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.