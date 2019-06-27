SAW: Hannah Ausenhus of Central Springs

MANLY, Iowa – Each week KIMT highlights a high school student-athlete that excels on and off the field. One Central Springs senior is doing just that. Striking batters out left and right, and knocking it out of the park in the classroom.

“Hannah is a special kid. (She) works hard, gives everything she's got, works really hard in the offseason and it pays off and she's just an all-around nice kid.”

Central Springs softball coach Belinda Nelson speaks highly of her senior pitcher, Hannah Ausenhus. On the rubber this season, Ausenhus has compiled a record of 21-6 with an earned-run-average of 1.40, posting an opposing batting average of 0.173.

“You know, I'm just trying to help my team,” Ausenhus said. “I have the best defense behind me and I have an awesome lineup that can help me, so I just try to do my part.”

If those stats aren't impressive enough, she's one strikeout away from 1,000 and ranks in the top 100 for career wins dating back to the 1950s.

“It's huge. I wouldn't be where I am without the people behind me,” said Ausenhus. "My awesome catchers over the years and my coaches - they really support me and they know I can do anything if I put my mind to it.”

Coach Nelson says that Ausenhus' leadership is what really sets her apart.

"She takes care of a lot of business when we need her to and gets us out (of tough situations). Sometimes I've seen her with bases loaded and gotten out (of situations) with zero outs and got us out of it,” said Nelson.

