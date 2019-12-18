SAW: Hali Anderson of St. Ansgar

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa – If you’re a basketball coach, our Student-Athlete of the Week is the type of player you hope to fill a roster with. She can shoot the ball well, is not afraid to share the rock, crashes the boards, and is just an all-around good kid.

“I can’t do it without my teammates. They’re the ones who find me and execute the offense so I can score, and I couldn’t do the assists part without them either because they’re the ones finishing the shot and scoring as well.”

Meet Hali Anderson, a junior at St. Ansgar who is having an impressive season. She leads the Top of Iowa Conference East Division in scoring, averaging nearly 19 points-per-game.

On Dec. 7 versus Hampton-Dumont-CAL, she posted a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. That is almost unheard of in high school hoops.

Anderson has big goals she hopes to achieve never failing to put the team first.

“I in the future hope to play college basketball so conference player is obviously a goal,” she said. “We as a team have a goal to make it to state and that’s always every team’s goal is to make it to state.”

She knows that to reach her goal of becoming a college athlete that her school work takes priority above all else.

“I’m all about school comes first and I like to put in the extra time for sports, but sometimes I have to give that up for school and whatnot but it’s really important to me to have good grades and keep my G.P.A. up because that’s what comes first.”

However, there are things she still wants to improve on.

“Being versatile,” Anderson said. “I know I’m not super tall so I have to be able to score down low and be able to shoot outside, and kind of do it all. You have to be able to do it all. You can’t just be one specialized skill and not the others.”

