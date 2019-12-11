Clear
SAW: Greta Freed from John Marshall

The junior is among the state's top scorers.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The John Marshall girl’s hockey team’s record might not look so great on paper, but that doesn’t discredit the fact that the Rockets have a ton of firepower on offense. Their junior captain is putting up impressive numbers on the ice.

If you were to write a book on how to be the model teammate, Greta Freed would be your main character.

“She’s very helpful, thoughtful, she gives the younger girls rides to and from practices and games,” said head coach, Josh Chapman. “She keeps the younger girls’ equipment in her car, it’s a great thing to see and hopefully the younger girls see it when they get older and hopefully be able to replicate that.”

Her numbers on the ice are just as impressive. Freed leads the Rockets with 12 goals in 10 games. Her dozen goals rank her among the top 20 in the state.

“My teammates definitely help me out a ton,” Freed said. “I’m getting so many passes from them and they just know how to set up plays well and I’ve happened to be the person breaking through.”

Arguably, Greta's strongest performance was a hat trick against crosstown rival Mayo last week. Three goals, a win, and bragging rights for now.

“That was really exciting to have kind of the whole city watching that and against Mayo, too, it felt really good and satisfying in away.”

While the team’s record leaves a little to be desired, Coach Chapman said that her positive energy is vital to their team success.

“I think just having a good person in general on your team is just an amazing thing. It keeps everyone’s spirits even in the lowest of times and that’s what she is. She never puts her head down, she’s always upbeat. It’s just great having her around.”

