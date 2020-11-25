SAW: Grand Meadow football

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Imagine starting a game with a large portion of the team unable to play. That’s what happened to the Grand Meadow football team last week. While they stared adversity right in the face, they didn’t stop fighting until the final whistle of the section championship.

“We were down nine players. Five of them were starters and they were all juniors and seniors,” said head coach, Gary Sloan.

For the biggest game of the year, the Superlarks were missing nine upperclassmen. Those players were in quarantine and had to watch the section championship from afar.

This team already believed in the notion of “next man up” so backups stepped in seamlessly knowing they’d need their best game of the season. Senior running back and linebacker, Daniel Smith, said the game revealed a team able to adapt and improvise.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Smith said. Anybody could go out at any second so we just had to be ready for that. That’s all I could think about the whole season.”

“Coach Sloan has been saying all year that we need to adapt. We really wanted to get that win for all the guys that were out but just came up short. I’m still proud of how we played,” added Taylor Glynn.

The Superlarks fought valiantly but fell to Lanesboro, 16-12. Coach Sloan walks away from the loss unquestionably proud of his intrepid team.

“We knew we were going to have a tough battle on our hands. Lanesboro has a really good team but the fact we were missing those guys made it more difficult. I was really proud of all the guys that were able to play,” Sloan said.

Glynn is hopeful the team will be able to build on the experiences of this difficult year, knowing they can unfailingly handle adversity.

“Every day, going out and fighting with them – football is such an emotional sport so when you’re just playing every play with them, it builds a stronger bond together.”

