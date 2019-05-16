SAW: GMLOK's Drew Copley

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Each week we highlight a local student-athlete who excels in athletics and academics. This week’s Student-Athlete of the Week is no exception after having rehabbed his way back from an injury.

To say that GMLOK's Drew Copley has dominated during his senior year would be an understatement.

"He goes out and, you know, he puts on a show out on the field."

But not everything was so easy.

"Torn ACL and meniscus."

Drew suffered the injury his junior year in football. An entire season gone in the blink of an eye.

"Lots and lots of emotion, it was pretty tough. Because obviously I wanted to play football but then I had to miss the rest of the season in baseball."

What followed was a long rehab, a grind to get back to the game he loves. His dad and assistant coach Dan said it was a difficult journey to return.

"It wasn't easy by any means, there were times when there were some tears and the blood and the sweat. I was hard but he put the time in and it's showing off now."

Now, Copley is one of the best two-way players in the area. At the plate, the senior is batting over five hundred with four home runs. One the mound Copley is the ace of the GMLOK staff, he leads the team with a minuscule 0.35 earned run average and 85 strikeouts.

"He really jump-started the season, you know the guys lean on Drew quite a bit and look to him for leadership and guidance."

The Bulldogs will go for the Southeast Conference title against Randolph this Thursday. To see Drew continue right where he left off hits close to home.

"This story's a little more touching just because I saw the hard work. Just to see him progress and do it on his own as well, it really is touching."

