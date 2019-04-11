Clear
SAW: GHV's Chloe Johnson

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:31 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:32 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

GARNER, Iowa – When you think about a high school athlete that is a sophomore, you most likely presume they are on the junior varsity squad. For one sophomore at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV), she’s on the varsity roster because she’s good – like – really good.

“I love the sport,” said Chloe Johnson. “I have a lot of heart and passion for it. It’s my favorite thing to do. I look forward to the end of school when I can go to practice and be with my girls.”

Chloe Johnson, a California native is adapting to the North Iowa winters. While it may be cold, rainy, or snowy on any given day, she’s not letting that stop her from heating things up on the soccer field. But she says soccer is a game she didn’t necessarily always have a burning passion for.

“Actually, the first thing that got me into soccer was my mom,” Johnson remarked. “I did not want to go to soccer practice when I was really young and my mom goes, ‘I’m going to sell your bike if you don’t get out of the car.’ So, I got out of the car and went to soccer.

Thanks to mom pushing her to go to practice that day, it developed a tremendous amount of talent. All of the hard work and dedication is beginning to show on the field. Johnson scored five of the 10 goals for the Cardinals in the season opener against Hampton-Dumont-Cal. It is an effort she says was entirely for the team.

“Last season was kind of rough so we really wanted to make a comeback and a statement. Like – we’re here, we’re going to fight, and we’re going to win,” Johnson stated. “We’re Cardinals and we’ve got this. We just came out really strong and we kept it through the whole game and we kept getting goal after goal.”

While only a sophomore, Johnson already has dreams of taking the game to the next level.

“I definitely want to go to soccer through college, finish off high school – I want to get a scholarship, I want to play on a college team, it’s definitely something I’ve always dreamed of.”

As far as the classroom is concerned, she’s already off to a great start understanding the true definition of student-athlete.

“A (and) B student. I definitely get my homework in, do my assignments, study. It’s important, student-athlete. Student before athlete, said Johnson.

