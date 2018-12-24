SAW Fall Rewind

Each Wednesday, KIMT honors Student-Athletes who succeed on and off the field. As 2018 comes to a close, we look back at our fall athletes.
Our 2018 fall student-athletes:
Osage QB Brett Bobinet
Dover-Eyota WR Jack Studer
Rockford QB Jacob Staudt
Kasson-Mantorville Outside Hitter Peyton Suess
Osage Setter Rylie Olson
Lourdes Safety Trey Billmeier
Clear Lake Wrestler Eric Faught
Lourdes Forward Emma Schmitz
Newman Wrestler Jacob McBride
John Marshall Guard Jessie Ruden
KIMT honors a new student-athlete each Wednesday at 6 p.m.
