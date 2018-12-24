Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SAW Fall Rewind

A trip down memory lane as we look back at our Fall student-athletes.

Posted: Dec. 24, 2018 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Each Wednesday, KIMT honors Student-Athletes who succeed on and off the field. As 2018 comes to a close, we look back at our fall athletes.

Our 2018 fall student-athletes: 

Osage QB Brett Bobinet

Dover-Eyota WR Jack Studer

Rockford QB Jacob Staudt

Kasson-Mantorville Outside Hitter Peyton Suess

Osage Setter Rylie Olson

Lourdes Safety Trey Billmeier

Clear Lake Wrestler Eric Faught

Lourdes Forward Emma Schmitz

Newman Wrestler Jacob McBride

John Marshall Guard Jessie Ruden

KIMT honors a new student-athlete each Wednesday at 6 p.m. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
We'll have some snow for Christmas but a bigger storm arrives in the days that follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

Real Christmas Trees Surpass The Artificial Options

Image

Beware of Holiday Fire Hazards

Image

Gas prices over the holidays

Image

SAW Fall Rewind

Image

Gift of Life on Christmas Eve

Image

Small Business Administration Not Offering Loans During Shutdown

Image

Shots Fired Outside Mason City Watering Hole Raise Concern

Image

Ice Fishing Safety Warning

Image

Red Kettle Camoaign Wraps Up

Community Events