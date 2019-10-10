Clear

SAW: Erin Lamb of Stewartville

The junior committed to further her academic and athletic careers at the University of Kentucky this past weekend.

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Each week, KIMT News 3 Sports highlights a local student-athlete who excels on and off the court. This week’s SAW (Student-Athlete of the Week) just so happens to rank fifth among her Minnesota recruiting class and announced her decision to play volleyball in the SEC after her high school career.

“We haven’t had too many players that started as eighth-graders – Erin was on varsity as an eighth-grader and started right away,” said head coach John Dzubay. “That doesn't happen too often and she’s had an impact ever since.”

Coach Dzubay is talking about junior middle hitter Erin Lamb, who just announced her commitment to play college volleyball at the University of Kentucky.

“We visited a couple of weeks ago and I think me and my whole family just fell in love with the campus,” Lamb said. “The coaches are awesome there, it’s a great program – it’s a building program.”

The first-ranked Tigers are on a roll this season with a 15-1 record after Tuesday’s sweep of Kasson-Mantorville.

Lamb and her 6’3” stature poses a problem for the opposition and so does her teammate in Kaitlyn Prondzinski who picker up her 1,000th career kill on Tuesday’s match point.

“We have a lot of talent on this team. It’s been super fun and we are just so excited for the season to see where we can take it. Everybody is playing really well,” said Lamb.

She has also been a force to reckon with on the basketball court, but with her recent college commitment, will we see her on the court again this winter?

“Unfortunately no. I really wish I could be out there but with numerous talks with my coach we tried to work it out, make it work, but it just didn’t work.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

