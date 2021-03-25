SAW: Ellie Buchholtz from Kingsland

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Kingsland senior Ellie Buchholtz has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Tuesday night, her strong performance propelled the Knights past Blooming Prairie and into the Section 1A championship game, deeming her the KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week.

“This year started out kind of slow. We kind of had to talk about that and we didn’t understand why it started out slow, but after a while she got it going again and I think it was just knowing that she didn’t have to do everything this year made her a better player,” said head coach Steve Hauser.

The rest is history. Buchholtz has had an outstanding senior season and says her success on the court is a result of the countless hours she has spent perfecting her craft.

“It takes everything. Showing up to practice, showing up to shootaround, showing up in games even if it’s not scoring, working on the defensive end, and getting teammates the ball,” she said.

Buchholtz recently received Honorable Mention All-State from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association. Coach Hauser says she is more than deserving.

“She does everything that’s ever asked of her. She’s a scorer, she can rebound, she can play defense against the best player on the other team,” he said. “She’s a complete player. She plays both ends of the floor just as hard all the time.”

Now, she and her teammates are gearing up for Thursday’s section championship against Houston with the chance to make school history.

“It’s huge. It means a lot because we know every other person on the team is working just as hard as we are to get to where we are going,” she said.

Even with a busy basketball schedule, Buchholtz remains on top of her studies.

“Probably a few weeks ago she was telling the girls her speech before we were getting on the bus so she’s a leader in the classroom, she’s a leader on the court, she’s what you call a student-athlete,” Hauser said.

Buchholtz says she won’t play college basketball but plans to attend Winona State and major in nursing.

