SAW: Ellie Bobinet of Osage

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Each week, KIMT News 3 highlights a student-athlete who excels on and off the court. The setter of a volleyball team plays a pivotal role, yet rarely sees as much attention as hitters. However, Ellie Bobinet has caught the attention of the state of Iowa.

“Ellie is an amazing athlete. She’s very smart on the court, has good court awareness, and really knows where to put the ball for her hitters.”

First-year head coach, Bryan Tabbert is talking about Bobinet who has been posting impressive numbers all season.

After Tuesday’s sweep of Emmetsburg to go back to the state tournament, she continues to lead the state with 1,122 assists.

“What makes it even more impressive is that it’s her first year setting varsity,” Tabbert added. “She played right side last year and set JV for us. But, just to step up to the varsity level like that and lead the state, part of it is having amazing hitters. Everybody on our team is a great hitter and really helps Ellie out, too.”

Bobinet takes over after Riley Olson who helped lead the Green Devils to their last three state tournaments. She says coming into this year she knew she had big shoes to fill.

“I knew Riley was always the setter for years at Osage and this is my first year, so it’s not bad. I think I’m doing pretty good.”

Pretty good is an understatement, but she credits her teammates for her stat line.

“I’d probably give it out to my hitters for making me look good,” Bobinet said. “I just try to make a hittable ball for them.”

Coach Tabbert says the sky is the limit for her.

“She has not peaked at all. Start from the beginning of the year to now, she’s continually growing and she’s just going to get even better next year.”

