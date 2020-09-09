SAW: Ella Waltman from Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Sports are back and so is the KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week Award. After a strong start to her junior season, Ella Waltman from Stewartville is the September 9 recipient.

“This year, Ella has really improved her game,” head coach Morgan Bailey said. “She’s coming in with more maturity, more confidence and that’s translating to goals on the field.”

To her surprise, Waltman ranks second in Minnesota for goals scored this season.

“I heard about it and I was really surprised but yeah, I guess it’s pretty cool,” she said.

Coach Bailey says Ella’s bringing everything to the pitch this season you could ask for with the help of her team.

“Her teammates are definitely helping her out with the passes. Last night (Tuesday), she had a really sweet header goal in Lake City from a teammate off of a cross and that’s what you want to see on the field. We want to see girls moving off the ball and Ella is bringing that to the team this year,” Bailey said.

Her improvement from her sophomore to junior year didn’t come easy. The progress is the result of countless hours spent on the field during the offseason.

“All summer basically twice a week, a bunch of people from the boys and girls team would scrimmage at the field so that helped playing with new people,” Waltman said.

Her goal this season is to win games while cherishing every moment on the field with her teammates.

“Just play as a team, work hard and play like it’s our last game because we don’t know if we’re going to get a next game,” she said.

“She’s a stellar kid both on and off the field. She brings a lot to the team,” Bailey added. “We’ll see what the rest of the year brings. Big things will happen for her for sure.”

