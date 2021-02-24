SAW: Dover-Eyota's Kylie Lacey

EYOTA, Minn. - Senior Kylie Lacey is the heart of the Dover-Eyota girl's basketball team.

"She's a team leader, she keeps everyone in tact on the team," Head Coach Brian Harris said. "She does an awesome job of leading our team."

That heart was proven last year.

"We thought she was done for the year," Harris said.

Kylie torl her PCL midway through last season. She was expected to miss the rest of the campaign but battled back to help Dover-Eyota make a run in the section playoffs.

"It was amazing, like knowing that I came back to and was able to help my team during that and I'll never forget the moment with the crowd and all of our parents," Lacey said. "it was just a very happy moment for all of us."

Since that injury, Lacey has come back stronger than ever. In her senior season, she leads the Eagles in scoring and tallied her 1,000th career point last week.

Harris say she's continuing to progress as a player.

"The nice thing about Kylie is she's improved every year," he said. "She plays our pace, she likes to get the ball inside and she likes to play point guard for us every once in a while too."

Lacey's leadership has helped a DE squad that sits at 9-3 on the season. It's a squad that's chemistry will serve them well looking ahead to another section tournament.

"We've been playing together, a lot of us for a couple of years now, we've had the varsity experience and I think our chemistry helps us on the court and off the court," Kylie said.

If you'd like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.