SAW: Dawson Peterson from Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Bowling is a sport that doesn’t get nearly enough attention. Our KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week is excelling at the sport, already the best high school bowler in Minnesota as a freshman.

“(He’s) top dog basically,” Shane Uptagrafft said.

For Dawson Peterson, becoming one of the state’s best bowlers was something he hoped to achieve by his junior or senior year. He can already check off that box thanks to a passion for the sport that began at a young age.

“My dad kind of got me into it but I just started bowling competitively when I was 12 or 13,” Peterson said.

His average score is 216 and Uptagrafft, the Stewartville bowling coach says Peterson is never content and continually drives himself to get better.

“He doesn’t take a lot of days off. I’d say he’s here more than most of the employees at the bowling alley.”

“When they’re open, I’ll come in here four or five days a week and then bowl tournaments on most Sundays,” added Peterson.

While the lanes in Minnesota are closed he’s finding ways to keep practicing.

“I’ve been to Wisconsin already a few times this month and I’m going again on Sunday to practice a little bit.”

Coach Uptagrafft says in order to know how good Peterson is, you have to see it to believe it. We challenged him to throw a strike blindfolded. The first two were gutterballs but he knocked over all of the pins on his third attempt. Clearly, the third time is a charm and Peterson would prefer to bowl not blindfolded. Either way, Uptagrafft wishes he had more people like Dawson on the team.

“Definitely would love to have every kid be Dawson,” he said.

