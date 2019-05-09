SAW: Danielle Johnson of Osage

OSAGE, Iowa – “She brings a great work ethic,” said head coach Eric Goddard. “Her ability to take direction and translate that out onto the course - that’s where I think she excels. She can change what she does with some direction.”

Coach Goddard is singing the praises of sophomore golfer, Danielle Johnson. She was the low medalist at the Top of Iowa Conference east division meet on Monday, shooting an 18-hole score of 88.

“I was not expecting to go out and shoot that well but it was definitely a mental thing being focused the whole time,” said Johnson.

She believes that mental toughness comes from her experience on the basketball and volleyball courts.

“I’ve definitely been in tough situations in basketball and volleyball where you have to be completely focused. This was one of those situations where I knew I had to go in and be completely focused for this and knew what I had to do.”

While golf may not be her favorite of sports, she inherited a love for the links from her father. Now, she has an itch to continually improve.

“I’ve been in about the mid-50s, lower 50s, I’ve been really trying to get into those 40s so I’ve been really working on my game outside of practice and I think it really showed up.”

That is why Coach Goddard calls her an exemplary athlete.

“When the coach is not around, she’s out there working. Things I don’t necessarily see, I know she’s out there on the weekends getting in the extra work and extra time to get better.”

