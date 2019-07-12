Clear

SAW: Crestwood's Laken Lienhard

She is among the state's leaders in batting and pitching.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 2:54 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Each week KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who excels on and off the field.

Laken Lienhard is a junior at Crestwood High School and ranks third in the Class 3A with 57 total hits on the season, which is fifth best for batting average sitting at a whopping .559.

She's also the third most effective pitcher in the class with over 300 strikeouts recorded this season.

She was also a force for the Cadets on the hardwoods averaging 9.2 points-per-game, sinking 32 three-pointers, and shot 82 percent from the charity stripe.

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Heat and humidity back for the next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Image

Fishy phone calls in Stewartville

Image

Democrats concerned about high court ruling

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/11

Image

How Rochester is responding to immigration sweeps

Community Events