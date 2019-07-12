SAW: Crestwood's Laken Lienhard

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Each week KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who excels on and off the field.
Laken Lienhard is a junior at Crestwood High School and ranks third in the Class 3A with 57 total hits on the season, which is fifth best for batting average sitting at a whopping .559.
She's also the third most effective pitcher in the class with over 300 strikeouts recorded this season.
She was also a force for the Cadets on the hardwoods averaging 9.2 points-per-game, sinking 32 three-pointers, and shot 82 percent from the charity stripe.
If you'd like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.
