SAW: Crestwood's Katie Saner

The senior has won three state championships in two years.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CRESCO, Iowa – Outstanding is an understatement when describing a Crestwood sprinter’s track season, let alone her career.

“Two this year and I had the d-med last year so a total of three during my high school career.”

Katie Saner is referring to the number of state championship medals she has accumulated over the last two seasons. However, there is one that is her favorite.

“The relay one has to be my favorite just because it was with the team and we put in a lot of work to get all of our handoffs,” said Saner. “Then to be that close to Decorah – taking first last year and second the year before and switching roles was a really great experience.”

Katie is always the last one to leave practice and sometimes continues to practice at home. But her hard work doesn’t stop there as she is equally motivated in the classroom.

“The whole year I went through with a 4.0 (GPA).”

Her academic achievement and athletic talent landed her a spot on a college roster.

“I’ll be attending Luther and I’ll be running track for them,” said Saner. “I got connected with the coaches and I’ve kind of fallen in love with them and their campus.”

There’s no doubt about it; Saner is excellent at track but KIMT Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, wanted to find out just how fast she really is. To watch the video of their 100-meter dash, click the video player above.

To nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

