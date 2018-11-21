Clear

SAW: Clear Lake's Eric Faught

A local wrestler is working toward his goal before heading to college next year.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 6:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – For our Student-Athlete of the Week, KIMT searches for students who are not only motivated on the playing surface but also in the classroom. One local wrestler has that drive, desire, and determination – leading us to Eric Faught of Clear Lake.

“Eric is a great kid – very hardworking young man,” said Mike Lester, Clear Lake wrestling head coach. “He’s very dedicated to the sport of wrestling and has been since he was little, probably four-years-old, if not younger than that, rolling around with his brother, Ryan. (He) worked his way through the system here at Clear Lake, did a great job, just a very hardworking kid dedicated to the sport – dedicated to a lot of different things.”

One thing that Eric Faught continues to stay dedicated to is his studies, knowing that good grades can lead to a great future.

“I’m working on my grades and I’m getting some college credits in at the same time, just do my best and be ready for the next step,” said Faught.

Before the next step, Faught has some goals he wants to accomplish as he enters the season ranked number one in the 132-pound wight class.

“Finish the job, get a state title, do what I’ve been trying to the past three years, and hopefully, fiunally get it done this year,” added Faught.

Coach Lester says Eric is more than qualified to get the job done.

“He’s got a lot of credentials, he’s been all over the nation wrestling when he was younf all the way up to high school,” said Lester. “He still travels around – does a lot of wrestling so yeah, a very well credentialed kid.”

Either way, Faught will take his talents to the mats of Upper Iowa next season, a place he is excited to.

“Just the people that they’re getting and the program they have and they’re building it,” said Faught. “They got fourth last year and made a national champ – they’re just building, they’re getting a lot of good guys that I know, and it’s going to be a fun time.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

