SAW: Chatfield's Reid Johnson

CHATFIELD, Minn. - When opposing defenses gameplan for Chatfield, most of their attention is on sophomore running back Sam Backer. In his freshman season, Backer rushed for 1,429 yards and 20 touchdowns.

With the focus on the tailback, that allowed quarterback Reid Johnson to open up the passing game.

"They were playing pretty hard on Sam, focusing on him. You could tell their gameplan was around him so whenever I felt like they were getting on him too much I just pulled in and threw over the top for them," Reid said.

The result was three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground as the Gophers blanked Lewiston-Altura 32-0 last Friday.

"We talked to him before the game about how important his leadership is going to be out on the field," Head Coach Jeff Johnson said. "Everyone's going to look to him, his body language and not only his play but everything else on and off the field."

With a young team, Chatfield will lean heavily on the three-year starter to take away the focus from the running game.

"Teams aren't going to be able just sit seven, eight guys in the box like they have in the past," Jeff said. "If they do that then Reid's going to be able to hurt them."

Leading one of the most consistent programs in the state, Reid and the Gophers are feeling good heading into week two against Dover-Eyota.

"We're high, very high cofidence," Reid said. "We're feeling pretty good about ourselves but we got to humble ourselves sometimes because watching film earlier there's some stuff we got to clean up but going into Dover-Eyota we feel confident."

