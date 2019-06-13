SAW: Charles City's Samantha Heyer

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Given that she was co-Valedictorian with a 3.992 GPA, a four-year all-conference and district band member, and playing multiple sports and having to overcome injuries – to say that Samantha Heyer has been a dedicated athlete to Charles City would be an understatement.

“You know, you just can't ask for a better leader and a better role model for younger players,” said Charles City head coach, Brian Bohlen. “She's the type of girl you hope your daughter grows up to be like.”

Bohlen is referring to senior pitcher Samantha Heyer who is on a tear this season. 11 games into the season she had recorded 109 strikeouts, five walks, and nine hits for an earned-run-average of 0.27 - allowing the opponents to hit 0.051.

A selfless leader Heyer won't take all of the credit for her success inside the circle.

“It's not just me because my coach calls the pitches and he studies up the batters,” Heyer said. I have an amazing catcher, Ashlyn and then also Emma Grimm, and I have an amazing defense behind me. I think it takes everyone to win games and get those stats.”

While the Comets soar past the competition this spring with a 17-0 record, Heyer's athletic career hasn't always been so easy having suffered two separate ACL tears.

“I think that's taught me that I really need to work hard and to trust the process in anything because nothing in life is easy and whatever is worth having you need to work hard for it.”

With the bulk of a season left to play, Heyer already knows what comes next.

“I'm going to the University of Northern Iowa next fall.”

