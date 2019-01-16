SAW: Charles City's Jackson Molstead

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Every Wednesday, KIMT highlights a local student-athlete who excels in the classroom and on the playing surface. This week’s SAW is on track to join some of the all-time basketball greats in Charles City hoops history as he seeks to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

“Jackson is such a tremendous competitor,” said Charles City head coach, Ben Klapperich. “He’s a great leader, he’s always making the right decisions both on the floor and off the floor.”

Klapperich is referring to senior point guard, Jackson Molstead, who currently leads Class 3A in both scoring and assists. As a two-time All-State point guard, he now holds the school record for career assists and is on pace to surpass Greg Brunner’s all-time scoring record. Molstead says his successes on the court are a result of his hard work and strong support system.

“I’d say both,” said Molstead when asked if one or the other benefitted him more. “I work very hard during the offseason. I got into the weight room a lot and was in the gym for at least two hours every day shooting, ball-handling, and everything. I also give credit to my teammates, my coaches, and my family.”

Aside from his dedication to the game of basketball, Molstead works just as hard in the classroom where he carries a 3.72 grade point average which he hopes will land him on a college roster.

“I haven’t decided yet where I’m going. I’m looking at a lot of Division III’s; Wartburg, Loras, and UW La Crosse is my top-three but I’m still undecided.”

Regardless of where he decides to go, Coach Klapperich is certain he will make the most out of the experience.

Ackson has had a lot of opportunities in his life but has never taken any of them for granted. You know, he’s made the most of every single opportunity that has ever come at him and you know whether that was in the classroom or whether that was on the court, he’s made the most of those opportunities.”

