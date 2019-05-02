SAW: Century's Mac Horvath

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Matthew Hurt is not the only high school athlete taking his talents to the NCAA Division I level. Mac Horvath is also headed to the Tarheel State.

“I’ve played with him for a while, I’ve gotten to know him, he’s a good friend of mine and he’s always working to get better,” said Travis Rittenhouse.

How do you play the game you love when all eyes are on you? Rochester Century’s Mac Horvath deals with this every time he steps on the field. Just a junior, Horvath has already committed to play baseball at the University of North Carolina and is a legitimate Major League Baseball prospect. Some websites have him going in the first round of the 2020 draft.

All of the attention could cause distractions. Even with major league scouts attending some of his games, Horvath doesn’t worry about it.

“Usually when they are there I tend not to focus on it or even try to look at them,” said Horvath. I just try to keep them out of my mind and play the game that I love.”

Being from a cold weather state poses another disadvantage, but Horvath is able to train year round.

“I work out at the Rochester batting cages. I just go there three to six times a week depending on my basketball schedule.”

On the mound, the junior ramps up a 90 mile-per-hour fastball, a velocity rarely seen at the high school level. There are some walk problems, but Horvath has been unhittable this season allowing just two hits and striking out 19 batters in eight innings. His mentality is simple.

“My mentality is that no one is going to get a hit off me,” Horvath said. “I’m just trying to strike everyone out and throw it as hard as I can.”

Mac’s future may be at the plate where he sports a .444 batting average and more than half of his at-bats are walks. For how good he is on the diamond, he makes everyone around him a little bit better.

“He really invests his time to make sure not just himself is better, but everyone around him,” said teammate Andrew Miller.

“He definitely pushes other people to get better, just seeing his caliber make everyone else want to get better,” added Aidan Merges.

If you'd like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.