SAW: Century's Gavin Gunderson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Each week KIMT highlights a student-athlete who is successful on and off the playing surface and this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week is no exception.

Minnesota is known as the state of hockey. Whether it is the big hits, the goals, or the celebrations – it has a unique way of bringing in fans. For Century’s Gavin Gunderson, it was all about the intensity of the game.

“The rush of the sport was unreal,” said Gunderson. “I liked the intensity. It’s not like any other sport. You’re constantly out there, constantly trying to work hard for each other – no breaks.”

It is that intensity that shows up in games.

“Gavin is pretty tenacious,” said head coach, Josh Klingfus. “He’s not a real big guy but he brings a tremendous amount of speed to the program which helps spread the ice out a little bit and he’s got a knack to find the puck in the back of the net.”

Gunderson has found the back of the net more than any other player in the Big Nine Conference. His 28 goals lead the conference and his 24 assists are tied for the most on the team.

“The biggest thing is he likes to have fun playing hockey,” added Klingfus. “When it’s time to work, the kid works really hard. He’s always one of the first ones on the ice and one of the last ones to leave the ice…so just works hard day in and day out.”

It has been another rewarding year for the Panthers. The team sits at 20-3 on the season – winning its second-straight Big Nine title. After another conference championship, the junior is looking at the bigger picture.

“It’s a great feeling – obviously the Big Nine is a really good accomplishment but our real focus is the section championship and trying to get to the state tournament,” said Gunderson.

Century will face Owatonna in the Section 1AA quarterfinals on Feb. 28 at 7 PM.

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.