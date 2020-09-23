SAW: Century's Addison Clarey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Century junior, Addison Clarey, is putting together quite the stat line this season. So far, she has scored in every game this year except for a 0-0 draw with John Marshall. Her hard work, determination, leadership and academics are all of the qualities sought after in a KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week.

“She unselfish,” coach Karen La Due said. “She’s a goal scorer and that’s what she wants to do, but, she has no problem sharing the wealth. If she can feed a teammate a ball, she’ll do that. She’d rather see the ball in the back of the net than take it herself and try to get it in there.”

Clarey has had no problem finding the back of the net on her own this season. Seven games into the year, she has already compiled 12 of the team’s 30 goals.

The daughter of superb athletes, she admits not all of her talent comes naturally.

“I have to work a lot for it. It helps a little, but most of it is working harder at it,” Clarey said. “This summer, I put in a lot of work in the weight room and I’d go to soccer practice whenever I could because we still had them.”

She’s also a three-sport athlete left juggling practices, games, and her studies.

“It’s definitely difficult. Sometimes you can’t make everything and just have to make it work,” she said.

Coach La Due says that aside from her talent, Clarey is also an excellent leader both on and off the field.

“A lot of her leadership comes from her actions. She’s ready to go – has her equipment on and ready to do warmups so she may not always be the vocal leader, but she’s bringing everybody along with her.”

To nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.