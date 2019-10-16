SAW: Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

NORTHWOOD, Iowa -- Senior quarterback Caden Schrage has the Northwood-Kensett Vikings out to another strong start. The Vikings sit at 5-2 on the season, crushing Janesville 41-19 last Friday.

Head Coach Dave Capitani said the success goes through his QB.



"Our offense kind of goes as our quarterback goes we do quite a bit of read stuff," Capitani said. "He's done a tremendous job for us of making good decisions and take care of the football, making some big plays for us."

It's hard to miss that trademark mullet, but defenders are missing Schrage on the field. The senior leads the Vikings with 642 rushing yards and has combined for nine touchdowns.

"We just want to show our dominance," Schrage said. "We want to play old school football and really just run the ball."

It's on the defensive side he's showed his dominance. Schrage leads the state with 11 interceptions, and has picked off a pass in ever game so far.

"Just been a real ball hawk, he spends a lot of time looking at film and preparing," Capitani said. "His opportunities are there he takes advantage of it."