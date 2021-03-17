SAW: Brody Lamb from Dodge County

KASSON, Minn. - Every Wednesday, KIMT News 3 recognizes a scholar-athlete who excels in their chosen sport and their academics as well. Whether it’s making opposing goalies pay the price if do as much as blink, or getting good grades, Brody Lamb is always on top of his game.

“I tell everybody that asks questions about him, his compete level is off the chart and I think that’s what makes him so good. He’s obviously got a lot of skill which is fun to watch, but he’s a competitor,” head coach Nick Worden said.

Lamb currently leads the state in goals scored, ranks eighth in assists and second in points this season. He says it’s the result of teamwork and dedication to the game.

“I can’t do it by myself. My linemates Matt Donovan, Gavin Giesler and Brendon Wolesky for some of the year, they help me a lot and just shooting pucks in the driveway when I was younger I would say got my shot good,” Lamb said. “Vision on the ice helps, too.”

Coach Worden says a player of Brody’s caliber is rare, especially in Dodge County.

“You’ve got (Maddox) Fleming out of Rochester that’s playing with the U.S. National Team – he’s definitely of that caliber for sure. We’ve had a few other kids in the last few years like that come out of Rochester but as far as Dodge County, he’s one of a kind.”

Given all of the pressure Brody has been under to perform well, his coach says the Minnesota commit has done an excellent job balancing his academics and hockey.

“He’s a phenomenal student,” Worden said. “I think mom and dad have done an outstanding job with Brody and keeping his priorities straight, keeping a level head with going through all of the pomp and circumstance, if you will, with the media, scouts and those things.”

“It’s been awesome. I really enjoyed that process of talking to the coaches and other coaches around, but I’m really excited to be a Gopher,” Lamb added.

