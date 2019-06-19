Clear

SAW: Austin's Teyghan Hovland

The sophomore was a difference maker in basketball and baseball.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:02 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

AUSTIN, Minn. - Each week, KIMT honors a local student-athlete who excels on the field and in the classroom. This athlete just finished up a memorable run in the state tournament.

Whether it's making game-saving blocks in the section championship game or striking out batters in the state tournament, it has been a good sophomore year for Austin's Teyghan Hovland.

The sophomore pitched a gem against Hill-Murray, winning the school's first state tourney game in 29 years.

"This win means a lot,” said Hovland. “I was going in throwing strikes, see what they have and eventually started getting the ball down, throwing my off-speed more."

Hovland was the ace of the Austin staff this year, allowing under two runs per game. He started off rough in the game but allowed his team to get back in it.

"He had a shaky first two innings and he just sort of settled in a little bit. threw four more innings of no hits, no walks, just really, really good," said head coach Joe Kroc.

He will just be a junior next season and the sky is the limit. Having helped to lead his team to a third-place finish in the state tournament, it shows that Packer baseball can hang with the Twin City schools.

When asked if this season put Austin baseball on the map, Hovland replied: "I hope so, it's really going to put us out there."

The threat of severe weather is coming later this week
