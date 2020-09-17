SAW: Austin's Andres Garcia

AUSTIN, Minnesota -- No one on the field this year has given the Austin boys soccer team a challenge.

"We've gotten used to it and we're dominating right now," senior Andres Garcia said.

The Packers are scoring an astonishing 6.6 goals per game, a lethal attack led by senior Andres Garcia.

"He's got the poise that he can hold on to it and play the pass and see a teammate, but he's also willing to recognize if he's got enough space to take a shot, he's gonna take a shot from the distance out," Head Coach Jens Levisen said.

11 times in just five games Andres has found the back of the net, that's good for tops in the Big Nine Conference and tied for sixth in the state. He's not trying to be the lead scoreer for the Packers, that's just how the games have played out.

"I don't really go into a game hoping to score, just kind of goes along," Garcia said. "I just look for the outcome of the game."

Austin's offense continues to click. 10 different players have scored a goal this season. Levisen says Andres is reaping the benefits of the system the team has in place.

"He's able to feed into our program, into our system," Levisen said. "He's not out there just flying on his own."

And during this pandemic, he's treating every game like it could be his last.

"You never know when the season could get cut off so we just take it one game at a time," Garcia said. "Think of each team as being ranked and keep going against every team like it could be our last."

